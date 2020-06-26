New books at the Sedalia Public Library for June 27.
Fiction
“The Sea Glass Cottage,” by RaeAnne Thayne.
“One Fatal Flaw,” by Anne Perry.
“Wrath of Poseidon,” by Clive Cussler.
“The Book of Lost Friends,” by Lisa Wingate.
“Tom Clancy: Firing Point,” by Mike Maden.
“Sunrise on Half Moon Bay,” by Robyn Carr.
“Always the Last to Know,” by Kristan Higgins.
“One Perfect Summer,” by Brenda Novak.
“Hush,” by James Patterson.
Nonfiction
“Sunny Days: The Children’s Television Revolution that Changed,” by David Kamp
“A Tangled Web,” by Leslie Rule.
“Hunting Whitey,” by Casey Sherman.
“The Complete Summer Cookbook.”
“Ripley’s Believe It or Not: Sideshow and Other Carnival Curiosities.”
