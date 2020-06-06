New books at the Sedalia Public Library for June 6
Fiction
“Walk the Wire,” by David Baldacci.
“The 20th Victim,” by James Patterson.
“The Sinner,” by J.R. Ward.
“If it Bleeds,” by Stephen King.
“Masked Prey,” by John Sandford.
“Hello Summer,” by Mary Kay Andrews.
“On Ocean Boulevard,” by Mary Alice Monroe.
“Credible Threat,” by J.A. Jance.
“Bombshell,” by Stuart Woods.
“The Wedding Dress,” by Danielle Steel.
“Camino Winds,” by John Grisham.
Nonfiction
“Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family,” by Robert Kolker.
“The Lincoln Conspiracy,” by Brad Meltzer.
“Ride the Devil’s Herd,” by John Boessenecker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.