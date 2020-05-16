New books at the Sedalia Public Library for May 16
Fiction
“Lavender Blue Murder,” by Laura Childs.
“The Girl with the Louding Voice,” by Abi Dare.
“A Forgotten Murder,” by Jude Deveraux.
“A Reasonable Doubt,” by Phillip Margolin.
“Gone by Midnight,” by Candice Fox.
“Home Sweet Home,” by Fern Michaels.
“A Conspiracy of Bones,” by Kathy Reichs.
“Lethal Game,” by Christine Feehan.
Nonfiction
“The Measure of our Lives,” by Toni Morrison.
“Pearls of Wisdom – Barbara Bush.”
“Rosa Parks: In Her Own Words,” by Susan Reyburn.
“Unworthy Republic,” by Claudio Saunt.
