New books at the Sedalia Public Library for May 23
Fiction
“Pretty as a Picture,” by Elizabeth Little.
“Firewatching,” by Russ Thomas.
“Thief River Falls,” by Brian Freeman.
“Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” by Jenny Colgan.
“Ten Days Gone,” by Beverly Long.
“The Light Years, “ by R.W.W. Greene.
“And They Called It Camelot,” by Stephanie Marie Thornton.
“The Animals at Lockwood Manor,” by Jane Healey.
Nonfiction
“The Forgotten Letters of Esther Durrant,” by Kayte Nunn.
“Rust: A Memoir of Steel and Grit,” by Eliese Collette Goldbach.
“Yellow Bird,” by Sierra Crane Murdoch.
“82 Days on Okinawa,” by Col. Art Shaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.