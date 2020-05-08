New books at the Sedalia Public Library for May 9
Fiction
“ Five Years,“ by Rebecca Serle.
“Trace Elements,” by Donna Leon.
“Journey of the Pharaohs,” by Clive Cussler.
“The Boy from the Woods,” by Harlan Corben.
“The Numbers Game,” by Danielle Steel.
“You are not Alone,” by Greer Henricks.
“Treason,” by Stuart Woods.
“My Dark Vanessa,” by Kate Elizabeth Russell.
“The Mirror & the Light,” by Hilary Mantel,
“House of Earth and Blood,” by Sarah J. Maas.
Nonfiction
“John Adams Under Fire,” by Dan Abrams.
“The Splendid and the Vile,” by Erik Larson.
“Find Your Path,” by Carrie Underwood.
“Untamed,” by Glenon Doyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.