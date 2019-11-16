New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Nov. 16
Fiction
“Let It Snow,” by Nancy Thayer.
“A Dog’s Promise,” by W. Bruce Cameron.
“Ribbons of Scarlet,” by Kate Quinn.
“Christmas at Rosie Hopkins’ Sweetshop,” by Jenny Colgan.
“Empire of Lies,” by Raymond Khoury.
“The Twisted Ones,” by T. Kingfisher.
“A Cruel Deception,” by Charles Todd.
Nonfiction
“Before and After,” by Judy Christie.
“Betrayal in Berlin,” by Steve Vogel.
“Edison,” by Edmund Morris.
“Rachel Ray 50: Memories and Meals from A Sweet and Savory Life,” by Rachel Ray.
