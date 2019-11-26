New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Nov. 23
Fiction
“A Minute to Midnight,” by David Baldacci.
“Twisted Twenty-Six,” by Janet Evanovich.
“Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry,” by Mary Higgins Clark.
“Final Option,” by Clive Cussler.
“The Starless Sea,” by Erin Morgenstern.
“Robert B. Parker’s: Angel Eyes,” by Ace Atkins.
“Noel Street,” by Richard Paul Evans.
“Meant to Be Yours,” by Susan Mallery.
Nonfiction
“Finding Chika,” by Mitch Albom.
“Janis: Her Life and Music,” by Holly George-Warren.
“Nerves of Steel,” by Tammie Jo Shults.
“Sedalia: Past and Present,” by Rebecca Carr Imhauser.
