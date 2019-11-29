New Books at the Sedalia Public Library for Nov. 30
Fiction:
“The Rise of Magicks,” by Nora Roberts.
“Spy,” by Danielle Steel.
“Tom Clancy: Code of Honor,” by Marc Cameron.
“Criss Cross,” by James Patterson.
“The Revisioners,” by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton.
“The Walking Dead: Typhoon,” by Wesley Cher.
“Guilty, Not Guilty,” by Felix Francis.
“Scarlet Fever,” by Rita Mae Brown.
Nonfiction:
“Hymns of the Republic,” by S.C. Gwynne.
“Carrie Fisher: A Life on the Edge,” by Sheila Weller.
“The Joy of Cooking,” by Irma S. Rombauer.
