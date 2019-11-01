New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Nov. 2
Fiction:
“Blue Moon,” by Lee Child.
“”Olive, Again,” by Elizabeth Strout.
“Quantum,” by Patricia Cornwell.
“”A Book of Bones,” by John Connley.
“To the Land of Long Lost Friends,” by Alexander McCall Smith.
“The Burning White,” by Brent Weeks.
“Agent Running in the Field,” by John LeCarre.
Nonfiction:
“Me: Elton John,” by Elton John
“The Way I Heard It,” by Mike Rowe.
“The Body,” by Bill Bryson.
