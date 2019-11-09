New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Nov. 9
Fiction
“The Deserter,” by Nelson DeMille.
“Christmas in Silver Springs,” by B. Novak.
“The Family Upstairs,” by Lisa Jewell.
“Secrets of the Chocolate House,” by Paula Brackston.
“The Old Success,” by Martha Grimes.
“Wyoming Heart,” by Diana Palmer.
Nonfiction
“Touched by the Sun,” by Carly Simon.
“Three Days at the Brink,” by Bret Baier.
“Wild Game,” by Adrienne Brodeur.
“The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier,” By Ree Drummond.
