New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Oct. 10.
Fiction
“Elsewhere,” by Dean Koontz.
“Battle Ground,” by Jim Butcher.
“The Talented Miss Farewell,” by Emily Gray Tedrowe.
“Memories and Misinformation,” by Jim Carey.
“The Paris Children,” by Gloria Goldreich.
“Once Dishonored,” by Mary Jo Putney.
“The Wicked Die Twice,” by William W. Johnstone.
“Troubles in Paradise,” by Elin Hilderbrand.
“Christmas Cupcake Murder,” by Joanne Fluke.
“Confess,” by Rob Halford.
Nonfiction
“JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century 1917-1956,” by Fredrick Logevall.
“Murder Thy Neighbor,” by James Patterson.
“Didn’t See That Coming,” by Rachel Hollis.
“Diabetic Meal Prep Snacks and Desserts,” by Kathy Wilson.
