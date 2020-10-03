New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Oct. 3
Fiction
“The Evening and the Morning,” by Ken Follett.
“Fifty Words for Rain,” by Asha Lemmie.
“Relentless,” by R.A. Salvatore.
“Troubled Blood,” by Robert Galbraith.
“The Book of Dragons,” edited by Jonathan Strahan.
“Before She Was Helen,” by Caroline B. Cooney.
“Playing Nice,” by J.P. Delaney.
“The Return,” by Nicholas Sparks.
“At Love’s Command,” by Karen Witemeyer.
Nonfiction
“The Death of Vivek Oji,” by Akwaeke Emezi.
“MS-13: The Making of America’s Most Notorious Gang,” by Steven Dudley.
“Don’t Be A Victim,” by Nancy Grace.
“The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” by Mariah Carey.
“Skinnytaste Meal Prep,” by Gina Homolka.
