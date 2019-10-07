New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Oct. 5
Fiction
“The Long Call,” by Ann Cleeves.
“This Tender Land,” by William Kent Kroeger.
“Elevator Pitch,” by Linwood Barclay.
“The Dutch House,” by “Ann Patchett.
“A Little Hatred,” by Joe Abercrombie.
“The Water Dancer,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates.
“The Fifth Column,” by Andrew Gross.
“A Single Thread,” by Tracy Chevalier.
“The Lost Daughter,” by Gill Paul.
Nonfiction
“Beholding and Becoming: The Art of Everyday Worship,” by Ruth Chou Simons.
“Five Days Gone: The Mystery of My Mother’s Disappearance,” by Laura Cummings.
“On Fire: The Burning Case for a Green New Deal,” by Naomi Klein.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.