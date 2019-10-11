New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Oct. 12
Fiction
“The Deception,” by Kari Martin.
“What Rose Forgot,” by Nevada Barr.
“Met Her Match,” by Julie Deveraux.
“Campusland,” by Scott Johnston.
“The Girl Behind the Red Rope,” by Ted Dekker.
“Courage Rising: April - August 1971,” by Ginny Dye.
“At Death’s Door,” by Sherrilyn Kenyon.
“Kopp Sisters on the March,” by Amy Stewart.
Nonfiction
“Lifespan: Why We Age — and Why We Don’t Have To,” by David A. Sinclair, Ph.D.
“Year of the Monkey,” by Patti Smith.
“Your Battles Belong to the Lord,” by Joyce Meyer.
“Lincoln Spies: Their Secret War to Save a Nation,” by Douglas Walter.
