New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Oct. 19
Fiction
“Cilka’s Journey,” by Heather Morris.
“Full Throttle,” by Joe Hill.
“Imaginary Friend,” by Stephen Chbosky.
“A Mrs. Miracle Christmas,” by Debbie Macomber.
“The 19th Christmas,” by James Patterson.
“Child’s Play,” by Danielle Steel.
“Bloody Genius,” by John Sandford.
“What Happens in Paradise,” by Elin Hilderbrand.
Nonfiction
“Catch and Kill,” by Ronan Farrow.
“Inside Out: A Memoir,” by Demi Moore.
“The King’s War,” by Peter Conradi.
“Murder in the Bayou,” by Ethan Brown.
