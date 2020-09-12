New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Sept. 12
Fiction
“Deadlock,” by Catherine Coulter
“The Silent Wife,” by Karin Slaughter.
“One by One,” by Ruth Ware.
“Silence,” by Kendra Elliot.
“Dark Song,” by Christine Feehan.
“The Geometry of Holding Hands,” by Alexander McCall Smith.
“Chaos Rising,” by Timothy Zahn.
“Shadows of Foxworth,” by V. C. Andrews.
“All the Devils are Here” by Louise Penny.
“Black Bottom Saints,” by Alice Randall.
“No Offense,” by Meg Cabot.
Nonfiction
”COVID-19: The Pandemic That Never Should Have Happened,” by Debora MacKenzie.
“Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” by Isabel Wilkerson.
“Six Days in August: The Story of Stockholm Syndrome,” by David King.
