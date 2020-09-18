New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Sept. 19
Fiction
“The Harbinger II,” by Jonathan Cahn.
“The Book of Two Ways,” by Jodi Picoult.
“Chaos,” by Iris Johansen.
“The Lying Life of Adults,” by Elena Ferrante.
“Transcendent Kingdom,” by Yaa Gyasi.
“Fool’s Paradise,” by Mike Lupica.
“The Exiles,” by Christina Baker Klein.
“Shadows in Death,” by J.D. Robb.
“The Darkest Evening,” by Ann Cleeves.
“Total Power,” by Kyle Mills.
Nonfiction
“Rage,” by Bob Woodward.
“Gordon Ramsay Quick and Delicious: 100 Recipes to Cook in 30 Minutes or Less, Gordon Ramsay.
“Killing Crazy Horse: The Merciless Indian Wars in America,” by Bill O’Reilly
“Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss,” by Jenna Bush Hager.
