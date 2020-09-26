New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Sept. 26
Fiction
“Anxious People,” by Fredrik Backman.
“Next to the Last Stand,” by Craig Johnson.
“Ralph Compton Broken Rider,” by John Shirley.
“Vying for the Viscount,” by Kristi Ann Hunter.
“The Pull of the Stars,” by Emma Donoghue.
“The Last Mrs. Summers,” by Rhys Bowen.
“Say No More,” by Karen Rose.
“Unrestricted Access,” by James Rollins.
“The Coast to Coast Murders,” by James Patterson.
Nonfiction
“The Cold Vanish,” by Jon Billman.
“Born to Fly,” by Sara Evans.
“Do It Afraid,” by Joyce Meyer.
“2020 Christmas With Southern Living.”
