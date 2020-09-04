New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Sept. 5
Fiction
“Whirlwind,” by Janet Dailey.
“Handbook for Homicide,” by Lorna Barrett.
“Lone Jack Trail,” by Owen Laukkanen.
“Miss Janie’s Girls,” by Carolyn Brown.
“Jackie and Maria,” by Gill Paul.
“The Mockingbird’s Song,” by Wanda Brunstetter.
“The Way of Love,” by Tracie Peterson.
“Squeeze Me,” by Carl Hiaasen.
“Final Cut,” by S.J. Watson.
“Howloween Murder,” by Laurien Berenson.
“I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” by Iain Reid.
Nonfiction
“The People, No: A Brief History of Anti-Populism,” by Thomas Frank.
