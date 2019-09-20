Fiction:
“Beneath the Attic,” by V.C. Andrews.
“The Institute,” by Stephen King.
“The Testaments,” by Margaret Atwood.
“The Oracle,” by Jonathan Cahn.
“Robert B. Parker’s The Bitterest Pill,” by Reed Farrel Coleman.
“Killer Instinct,” by James Patterson.
“The Stranger Inside,” by Lisa Unger.
“The Secrets We Keep,” by Lara Prescott.
Nonfiction:
Thank You for My Service,” by Mat Best.
“Call Sign Chaos,” by Jim Mattis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.