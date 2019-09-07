New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Sept. 7
Fiction:
“The Last Widow,” by Karin Slaughter.
“The Girl Who Lived Twice,” by David Lagercrantz.
“The Whisper Man,” by Alex North.
“Gods of Jade and Shadow,” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.
“The Badges,” by Lorenzo Carcaterra.
“The Oysterville Sewing Circle,” by Susan Wiggs.
“Life and Other Inconveniences,” by Kristan Higgins.
Nonfiction:
Real Food Kids Will Love,” by Annabel Karmel.
“The Big Book of Missouri Ghost Stories,” by Troy Taylor.
“Vern Yip’s Vacation at Home,” by Vern Yip.
