The Sedalia Public Library is offering a card-making class at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 in the Queen City Room at the library. The class is free of charge and all supplies are provided. Participants will make two greeting cards to take home. Class size is limited, so call 660-826-1314 or email atallman@sedalialibrary.com to pre-register.
