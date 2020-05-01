1A_Library Week 1.jpg

Patty Long of the Sedalia Public Library shelves books Monday, April 1, 2019. Both the Sedalia Public Library and Boonslick Regional Library, as well as libraries across the nation, are observing National Library Week April 7-12 with special events and celebrations. Long, the adult services librarian, has been with the Sedalia Public Library for nine years. 

 Photos by Hope Lecchi | Democrat

The Sedalia Public Library book drop will be open for patrons to start returning materials on 

Monday, May 4. The library will not charge fines for materials that were due while the library was closed.  

Monday, May 11, the library will open to the public with limited services available. At this time, the library is allowing check in and check out of materials only and limiting the hours open. The adjusted hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.