The Sedalia Public Library book drop will be open for patrons to start returning materials on
Monday, May 4. The library will not charge fines for materials that were due while the library was closed.
Monday, May 11, the library will open to the public with limited services available. At this time, the library is allowing check in and check out of materials only and limiting the hours open. The adjusted hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.