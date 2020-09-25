Pettis County added 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,068, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
There are now 205 active cases and 845 residents have been released to normal activity. Four county residents are hospitalized seeking treatment for the COVID-19 virus.
On Thursday, the Sedalia School District 200 released a statement that a member of the Smith-
Cotton Junior High School football program has tested positive for COVID-19. That person is in quarantine at home. The 33 people with whom they were close contacts also will quarantine for the required period of time as outlined by the Health Center. The health center will monitor any symptoms in the individuals.
According to a statement Wednesday, from Sept. 19-23, four members of the Smith-Cotton High School community have tested positive for COVID-19. All are in quarantine at home. The 36 people with whom they were close contacts also will quarantine for the required period of time as outlined by the Health Center.
Additionally, a member of the Heber Hunt Elementary School community has tested positive. They are in quarantine at home. The two people with whom they were close contacts also will quarantine for the required period of time.
One member of the Horace Mann Elementary community also tested positive. They are in quarantine at home. Two people with whom they were close contacts also will quarantine for the required period of time.
The district has reported all of these cases to the Pettis County Health Center, as required by Missouri law.
Sedalia 200 has launched a COVID-19 dashboard to track active positive cases and quarantines among students and staff members. The dashboard will be updated daily; each Monday, district parents, staff members and local media will receive an email roundup of the previous week’s cases. The dashboard is at www.sedalia200.org/Page/1199. The dashboard currently does not include the positive case and quarantines from the junior high football team; those will be added when the district receives documentation from the Health Center.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the addition of 1,952 new cases Thursday. The statewide total is now 118,311 residents. There are now 1,952 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Missouri with the addition of five deaths reported Wednesday.
