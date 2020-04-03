Following Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home executive order issued Friday, Sedalia School District 200’s current closure will be extended at least through Friday, April 24. District administration will continue to consult with local, state and federal authorities and health officials to determine the best next steps.
All Sedalia 200 athletic and activity events (practices, performances, meetings, etc.) are canceled. Sedalia 200 facilities also are unavailable for community use.
Whittier High School’s assignment pickup scheduled for Monday, April 6 has been canceled.
Flexible Learning Activities have been provided for students in grades K-8. They can be downloaded at www.sedalia200.org/domain/326. Students in grades 9-12 should use their Chromebooks to access the Canvas learning platform and Google Classroom for lessons from their teachers.
The district’s food service staff is providing meals for Sedalia 200 students Monday through Friday. The meals are delivered by First Student buses at regular pickup and drop-off locations on the two-hour delayed start schedule. Any student requesting meals will receive them.
