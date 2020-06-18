With slightly more than two months before school is set to begin, many school districts across the state are preparing for what the new school year will look like.
The Sedalia School District 200 is no exception. Pending Board of Education approval, classes are tentatively scheduled to begin Aug. 26.
As the district’s administrators are developing plans for the 2020-21 school year, they are seeking feedback from parents in an effort to gather as much information as possible prior to the June 29 Board of Education meeting.
On June 17, the district sent the following survey to parents via the district's Facebook page:
“Based on the governor's declaration to open the state fully and local health officials lifting previous restrictions, Sedalia 200 administrators are making plans for a return to school in August. Health and safety precautions the district will follow when school begins include:
• Advanced disinfection of facilities and buses with extended cleaning
• Added sanitation stations in facilities
• Masks made available for daily use (optional)
• Touchless water fountains
• Encouragement of social distancing when feasible
• Limit larger indoor gatherings
• Assigned seating on school buses”
Parents were asked two questions as part of the survey: “Given the district's health and safety practices described above, if conditions in August are similar to today, do you intend to send your child(ren) to Sedalia 200 schools this fall?” and “What concerns, if any, do you have about your child(ren) returning to school in August?”
According to Superintendent Steve Triplett, the district feels it is important to have parent input as they are in the planning stages for the return to school.
“As we start to formulate plans for the return to school in August, it is important for us to know where our parents stand,” Triplett said via email. “The safety and health of our students always is our first priority, and that is driving our decision-making as we look to the fall.
“We know parents' feelings on this may change based on changing conditions in the county, but we needed to have a starting point,” he continued. “We appreciate all the parents who responded and shared their concerns."
Triplett said the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is following the governor's lead on leaving decisions up to local districts and their administrative teams for the return to school. Conversations with DESE are ongoing.
Triplett has also been in conversation with the Pettis County Health Center seeking its input as the district develops its plan.
“I respect the leadership that JoAnn Martin at the Pettis County Health Center has provided for us locally,” Triplett said. “We know there is still uncertainty concerning COVID-19 and the adequate precautions to take, so we will continue to gather as much information as we can to ensure a safe return to education for all of our students."
District administrators hope parents will complete the online survey prior to the June 29 board meeting. The survey can be found at https://bit.ly/3hBn853.
