With the announcement on Wednesday of the cancellation of classes for students in the Sedalia School District 200 currently through April 3, because of recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the state and federal governments concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, families are facing many decisions for the care of their children. One issue some may face is providing nutritional meals for their children.
Starting Monday, March 23, Sedalia 200 and Heartland Redistribution Solutions and Support, through a grant from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, are teaming up to provide meals for district students.
According to information provided by the district, “a sack including breakfast, lunch and dinner meals will be provided Monday through Friday for students during the period that the district is out of school, currently through April 3. The meals will be delivered by First Student buses on their standard daily routes at students’ regular bus stops. The deliveries will be made on the district’s two-hour delayed start schedule. Eligible students who typically walk to school or ride in a car will be able to pick up meal bags from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the school they attend. Parents need to have children with them in order to pick up food.”
Any student with a need for food will be served, regardless of whether they are in the federal free and reduced-price meal program according to the district .
“Whittier High and Smith-Cotton High students can get meals at the school bus stops in their neighborhood or at nearby elementary schools, the middle school or junior high; meals will not be available for pickup at either high school,” the district statement explained.
A number of organizations and individuals are helping to make the daily meals distribution possible, including: McDonald’s/Charlie Marshall Family, Cornerstone Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, Wood’s Supermarkets, Jack Menges, Bethlehem Baptist Church, First United Methodist Church and the Sedalia School District No. 200 staff. The district wished to extend its gratitude to the many community volunteers, churches and donors who are helping make daily meal distribution possible.
According to the release, Sedalia 200 Assistant Superintendent Dr. Nancy Scott, who is overseeing the meal distribution effort, praised Heartland and district food service director Rowena Nickell for ensuring students have access to nutritious food while schools are closed.
“As we faced the prospect of having to extend our time out of school, it was apparent that we needed to address students’ nutritional needs. Thankfully, as soon as we mentioned this to Sue Foster at Heartland and to Rowena, they were able to create a solution in a matter of hours,” Scott said in the statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.