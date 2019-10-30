Despite celebrating Halloween on Thursday, winter is coming early in Pettis County.
A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 for Pettis County. According to the National Weather Service, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 are expected. Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
According to Accuweather, the snowfall rates will generally be light and accumulation may not occur on roads initially, but snowfall is forecast to ramp up substantially as the storm intensifies from Thursday to Friday.
"This is no joke, as a winterlike storm has the potential to put down a swath of heavy snow over a 750-mile long swath of the Heartland prior to the end of this week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said in an article on the Accuweather website.
This storm started as a disturbance in the Rockies on Tuesday, bringing snow to Colorado cities, according to Accuweather. The article states it will transform into a powerful storm system as it shifts eastward and moves through the Midwest and Great Lakes.
As roads become slick the Missouri State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to use caution.
During inclement weather, driving the speed limit is not "exercising the highest degree of care," an MSHP release states. Missouri law (Section 304.012 RSMo.) states the responsibility of exercising the highest degree of care while driving rests on the driver's shoulders.
If conditions dictate, avoid driving on Missouri’s roadways. If you must travel, MSHP offers the following tips:
• Make sure your vehicle is completely clean from snow and ice.
• Use your headlights to increase visibility.
• Reduce your speed when the roadway appears wet or snow is present.
• Do not use cruise control and increase your following distance. It is next to impossible to stop quickly on snow-covered or slick roads.
• Allow extra driving time for you to reach your destination at a slow, safe speed.
• Missouri law states if you’re using your windshield wipers, your headlights must be turned on.
MSHP also suggests keeping your fuel tank at least half full and your cellphone fully charged. The patrol recommends having items such as an ice scraper, battery booster cables, blankets, extra coats, gloves, water, non-perishable food, first aid kit, flashlight, small shovel, and a bag of sand or cat litter in your trunk to help in an emergency.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol emergency number is 1-800-525-5555 (or *55 on a cellular phone). These numbers ring at the nearest troop headquarters.
Motorists should check road conditions before driving to help determine if the trip can be completed safely. Consult Missouri’s Road Condition Report (1-888-275-6636) or MoDOT’s Road Condition Map at traveler.modot.org/map.
