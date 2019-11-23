Two more homes have burned in less than 24 hours.
Sedalia Police Cpl. A. J. Silvey said the department received a call at 11:25 a.m. Saturday for a fire located in the 1500 block of South Carr Avenue. Sedalia Fire Department Chief Greg Harrell noted there was also a house fire around 9 p.m. Friday near Ninth Street and Summit Avenue.
The occupants of Saturday’s fire were alerted by neighbor Kandice Durian.
“I went and was yelling and screaming and got them out of the house,” Durian said. “I told them to grab their dog and whatever else and get out of the house.”
She said she looked outside and thought she saw fog but then realized it was smoke.
“We had a house fire a few years ago and I thought ‘oh my God.’” she said. “I couldn’t believe that they were still inside.”
She added she also alerted another neighbor that the fence was on fire between her home and the burning home.
The occupants in the Saturday fire, Ron Callahan, Connie Pierce, Pierce's 16-year-old son and their dog are uninjured. The home is owned by Connie McLaughlin.
Harrell said while at the scene, that a 30-pound LP propane tank located on the back porch of the home was shooting flames when SFD arrived.
“They couldn’t get into the back of the house because of the flames,” he said. “So, they had to get it knocked over and out of the way before they could get in.”
Harrell added the home that burned Friday night was a total loss and involved a family of five.
“(SFD) were there for about three hours,” he noted. “They concluded about midnight … the guys got to the scene and it was burning.
"They came up to the front door and they couldn’t get in because of the flames," Harrell continued. “So, they had to fight their way in.”
SFD Capt. Greg Smith said Saturday evening, after an investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office the cause of the Saturday fire is undetermined.
