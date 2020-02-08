The Sedalia Senior Center is a nonprofit organization overseen by the Care Connection for Aging Services. The center, 312 S. Washington Ave., provides services for area seniors age 60 and older. The food is prepared by the kitchen staff at the center and is delivered by volunteers. For more information about receiving home-delivered meals or to volunteer at the center, call 660-826-0713.
Monday: Pineapple ham or creamed chicken, yams, cauliflower, Harvard beets, biscuit, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday: Meatloaf or spinach quiche, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, rosy applesauce, wheat roll, butterscotch cake.
Wednesday: Roast beef or open-faced turkey sandwich, peas, mashed potatoes and gravy, baby carrots, wheat roll, lemon bars.
Thursday: Chicken and noodles or barbecue pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, coleslaw, wheat roll or wheat bun, poppyseed cake.
Friday: Turkey chili or garlic lime baked fish, honey carrots, broccoli, baked sweet potato, cornbread, cinnamon apples.
