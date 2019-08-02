The Sedalia Senior Center is a nonprofit organization overseen by the Care Connection for Aging Services. The center, 312 S. Washington Ave., provided services for area seniors age 60 and older. The food is prepared by the kitchen staff at the center and is delivered by volunteers. For more information about receiving home-delivered meals or to volunteer at the center, call 660-826-0713.
Monday: Chicken salad or barbecue pork, spiced peaches, carrot raisin salad, potato wedges, wheat bun, chocolate cake.
Tuesday: Swedish meatballs with noodles or egg salad, California vegetables, peas, chilled tomato salad, wheat bread, butterscotch pudding.
Wednesday: Roast turkey or stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, ambrosia salad, wheat roll, peanut butter cookie.
Thursday: Corn dog or cheeseburger, tater tots, squash ribbons, pickled beets, wheat roll, caramel apples.
Friday: Meatloaf or lemon pepper fish, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, broccoli salad, wheat roll, s’mores.
