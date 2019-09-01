The Sedalia Senior Center is a nonprofit organization overseen by the Care Connection for Aging Services. The center, 312. S. Washington Ave., provides services for area seniors age 60 and older. The food is prepared by the kitchen staff at the center and is delivered by volunteers. For more information on receiving home-delivered meals or to volunteer at the center, call 660-826-0713.
Monday: Center closed for Labor Day.
Tuesday: Swedish meatballs with noodles or chicken salad, California vegetables, peas, chilled tomato salad, wheat bread, butterscotch pudding.
Wednesday: Roast turkey or barbecue pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, honey carrots, coleslaw, wheat bread or wheat bun. Chocolate cake.
Thursday: Pineapple ham or turkey club, yams, spinach ribbons, pea salad, wheat roll or rye bread, cinnamon roll.
Friday: Meatloaf or lemon pepper fish, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, broccoli salad, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
