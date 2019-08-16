The Sedalia Senior Center is a nonprofit organization overseen by the Care Connection for Aging Services. The center, 312 S. Washington Ave., provides services for area seniors age 60 and older. The food is prepared by the kitchen staff and is delivered by volunteers. For more information about receiving home-delivered meals or to volunteer at the center, call 660-826-0713.
Monday: Ham and beans or lemon pepper chicken, spinach, honey carrots, cucumber and tomato salad, wheat roll, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday: Meatloaf or barbecue pork, baked potato, broccoli, pea salad, wheat roll or wheat bread, bread pudding.
Wednesday: Cashew chicken with rice or spinach quiche, Oriental vegetables, breaded tomatoes, roasted rosemary potatoes, wheat roll, poppy seed cake.
Thursday: Lasagna or herb baked fish, peas, California vegetables, tossed salad, garlic bread or wheat roll, snickerdoodle cookie.
Friday: Apricot pork loin or barbecue beef sandwich, scalloped potatoes, green beans, pickled beets, wheat roll or wheat bun, cook’s feature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.