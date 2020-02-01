The Sedalia Senior Center is a nonprofit organization overseen by the Care Connection for Aging Services. The center, 312 S. Washington Ave., provides services for area seniors age 60 and older. The food is prepared by the kitchen staff at the center and is delivered by volunteers. For more information about receiving home-delivered meals or to volunteer at the center, call 660-826-0713.
Monday: Chicken pot pie or glazed pork chops, peas, corn, spiced peaches, biscuit, snickerdoodles.
Tuesday: Herb roasted chicken with wild rice or goulash, honey carrots, green beans, baked apples, wheat roll, banana cake.
Wednesday: Lasagna or Parmesan crusted chicken, California vegetables, steamed cabbage, tossed salad, garlic bread, bread pudding.
Thursday: Apple pork roast or Swiss steak, stewed tomatoes, mashed potatoes and gravy, lima beans, wheat roll, cherry starburst cake.
Friday: Fish sticks or ground beef stroganoff, broccoli, baked potatoes, steamed cabbage, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.