The Sedalia Senior Center is a nonprofit organization overseen by the Care Connection for Aging Services. The center, 312 S. Washington Ave., provides services for area seniors age 60 and older. The food is delivered by the kitchen staff at the center and is delivered by volunteers. For more information about receiving home-delivered meals or to volunteer at the center, call 660-826-0718.
Monday: Beef and noodles or garlic lime shrimp with pasta, peas, honey carrots, lima beans, wheat roll, tapioca pudding.
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese with ham or liver and onions, broccoli, green beans, mashed potatoes with gravy, wheat roll, apple crisp.
Wednesday: Taco salad or lemon pepper chicken, black beans, stewed tomatoes, rosemary roasted potatoes, chips or wheat roll, peanut butter cookie.
Thursday: Rosemary Dijon pork roast or vegetable lasagna, California vegetables, roasted Brussel sprouts, tossed salad, wheat roll, carrot cake.
Friday: Oven-fried fish or hamburger stew, spinach, oven-fried okra, corn, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
