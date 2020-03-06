The Sedalia Senior Center is a nonprofit organization overseen by the Care Connection for Aging Services. The center, 312 S. Washington Ave., provides services for area seniors age 65 and older. The food is prepared by the kitchen staff at the center and is delivered by volunteers. For more information about receiving home delivered meals or to volunteer at the center please call 660-826-0713.
Monday: Pineapple ham or creamed chicken, yams, cauliflower, Harvard beets, biscuit, chocolate chip cookies.
Tuesday: Roast beef or open face turkey sandwich, baby carrots, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, wheat roil, lemon bar.
Wednesday: Meatloaf or spinach quiche, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, rosy applesauce, wheat roll, cinnamon roll.
Thursday: Stuffed chicken or barbecue pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cole slaw, wheat roll or wheat bun, poppy seed cake.
Friday: Lemon pepper baked fish or ground beef stroganoff, peas, baked potato, steamed cabbage, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
