The Sedalia Senior Center is a nonprofit organization overseen by the Care Connection for Aging Services. The center, 312 S. Washington Ave., provides services for area seniors age 60 and older. The food is prepared by the kitchen staff at the center and is delivered by volunteers. For more information about receiving home-delivered meals or to volunteer at the center, call 660-826-0713.
Monday: Liver and onions or chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and carrots, Waldorf salad, wheat roll, tapioca pudding.
Tuesday: Chilli or fried fish, baked potato, broccoli, cole slaw, cornbread or hushpuppies, cinnamon roll.
Wednesday: Goulash or fried chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, wheat roll, chocolate cake.
Thursday and Friday: Center closed for Thanksgiving.
