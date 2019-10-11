The Sedalia Senior Center is a nonprofit organization overseen by the Care Connection for Aging Services. The center, 312 S. Washington Ave, provides services for area seniors ages 60 and older. The food is prepared by the kitchen staff at the center and is delivered by volunteers. For more information about receiving home delivered meals or to volunteer at the center call 660-826-1073.
Monday: Beef and noodles or smoked pork chop, peas, stewed tomatoes, corn, wheat roll, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday: Parmesan chicken or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, Harvard beets, wheat roll or wheat bun, butterscotch pudding.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or fried fish, spinach, broccoli, coleslaw, cornbread or hush puppies, carrot cake.
Thursday: Turkey and dressing or smothered mushroom steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, honey carrots, wheat roll, pumpkin bars.
Friday: Apple pork loin or cabbage rolls, whipped sweet potatoes, roasted Brussel sprouts, creamed peas, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
