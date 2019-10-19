The Sedalia Senior Center is a nonprofit organization overseen by the Care Connection for Aging Services. The center, 312 S. Washington Ave., provides services for area seniors, age 60 and older. The food is prepared by the kitchen staff at the center and is delivered by volunteers. For more information about receiving home-delivered meals or to volunteer at the center, call 660-826-0713.
Monday: Lemon pepper fish or ground beef stroganoff, steamed cabbage, roasted rosemary potatoes with peppers and onions, cauliflower, wheat roll, brownie.
Tuesday: Shredded pork tacos with pineapple salsa or chicken and rice casserole, black beans, zucchini and tomatoes, rosy applesauce, tortilla or wheat roll, poppy seed cake.
Wednesday: Hamburger stew or pizza, green beans, California blend vegetables, tossed salad, wheat roll, rocky road dessert.
Thursday: Country fried steak or chicken pot pie, honey carrots, mashed potatoes and gravy, pickled beets, wheat roll or biscuit, apple crisp.
Friday: Cheeseburger or Polish sausage with sauerkraut, potato wedges, roasted brussel sprouts, spiced peaches, wheat roll or wheat bun, cook’s feature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.