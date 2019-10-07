The Sedalia Senior Center is a nonprofit organization overseen by the Care Connection for Aging Services. The center, 312 S. Washington Ave., provides services for area seniors, age 60 and older. The food is prepared by the kitchen staff at the center and is delivered by volunteers. For more information about receiving home-delivered meals or to volunteer at the center call 660-826-0713.
Monday: Lemon pepper chicken or macaroni and cheese with ham, green beans, cauliflower, rosy applesauce, wheat roll, snickerdoodle.
Tuesday: Taco salad or refried beans, stewed tomatoes, peas, wheat roll/chips/tortilla, chocolate pudding.
Wednesday: Spaghetti and meatballs or barbecue pork, California blend vegetables, steamed cabbage, tossed salad, garlic bread or wheat roll, cherry starburst cake.
Thursday: Meatloaf or pineapple ham, scalloped potatoes, roasted brussel sprouts, baked apples, wheat roll, bread pudding.
Friday: Beef pot roast or herb baked fish, baked potatoes, baby carrots, buttered lima beans, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
