The Sedalia Senior Center is a nonprofit organization overseen by the Care Connection for Aging Services. The center, 312 S. washington Ave., provides services for area seniors age 60 and older. The food is prepared by the kitchen staff and is delivered by volunteers. For more information about receiving home delivered meals or to volunteer at the center call 660-826-0713.
Monday: Taco salad or tuna salad on pita, refried beans, chilled tomato salad, fruit salad, chips/tortilla/pita bread, oatmeal cookie.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak or vegetable lasagna, mashed potatoes with gravy, honey carrots, sea green salad, wheat roll or garlic bread, brownies.
Wednesday: Oven fried fish or Parmesan crusted chicken, roasted rosemary potatoes, broccoli, coleslaw, hush puppies or wheat roll, rocky road dessert.
Thursday: Cheeseburger or bratwurst with sauerkraut, sliced tomatoes, peas, potato salad, wheat bun, cherry starburst cake.
Friday: Apricot pork loin or barbecue beef sandwich, scalloped potatoes, California vegetables, pickled beets, wheat roll or wheat bun, cook’s feature.
