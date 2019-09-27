The Sedalia Senior Center is a nonprofit organization overseen by the Care Connection for Aging Services. The center, 312 S. Washington Ave., provides services for area seniors age 60 and older. The food is prepared by the kitchen staff at the center and is delivered by volunteers. For more information about receiving home-delivered meals or to volunteer at the center call, 826-0713.
Monday: Breaded pork chop or fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, wheat roll, birthday treat.
Tuesday: Chili dog or fried fish, baked potato, broccoli, coleslaw, wheat bun or hush puppies, cinnamon roll.
Wednesday: Herb roasted chicken or goulash, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, wheat roll, chocolate cake.
Thursday: Stuffed pepper soup or spinach quiche, California vegetables, zucchini and tomatoes, roasted rosemary potatoes, wheat roll, peanut butter cookie.
Friday: Creamed chicken or steamed fish, honey carrots, corn, tossed salad, wheat roll or biscuit, cook’s feature.
