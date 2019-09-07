The Sedalia Senior Center is a nonprofit organization overseen by the Care Connection for Aging Services. The center, 312 S. Washington Ave., provides services for area seniors age 60 and older. The food is prepared by the kitchen staff at the center and is delivered by volunteers. For more information about receiving home-delivered meals or to volunteer at the center, call 660-826-0713.
Monday: Liver and onions or herb-roasted chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, lemon garlic green beans, cucumber salad, wheat roll, chocolate pudding.
Tuesday: Sweet and sour chicken with rice or shredded pork tacos with pineapple salsa, Oriental vegetables, zucchini and tomatoes, black beans, wheat roll or tortilla, baked pineapple.
Wednesday: Rosemary pork loin or pepper steak with rice, broccoli, creamed peas, corn, wheat roll, carrot cake.
Thursday: Garlic lime baked fish or barbecue chicken, California vegetables, toasted red potatoes with peppers and onions, coleslaw, wheat roll, lemon bars.
Friday: Beef pot roast or ham salad, honey carrots, baked potatoes, three-bean salad, wheat roll or wheat bread, cook’s feature.
