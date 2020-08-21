Abigail Smeltzer, of Sedalia, has been appointed as the student representative to the Truman State University Board of Governors.
A junior communication major with an emphasis in journalism and a minor in history, Smeltzer has leadership positions with Omicron Delta Kappa National Leadership Honor Society and Delta Zeta International Sorority.
Smeltzer was appointed to the board in June for a term ending Jan. 1, 2022.
