The Sedalia Symphony Society has awarded its 2020 Harold J. Johnston Memorial Scholarships of $1,000 each to Autumn Bauer and Irina Oliferchuk. The Johnston Memorial Scholarship fulfills one of the missions of the Sedalia Symphony Society, which is to endeavor to provide student outreach opportunities to encourage and enhance the learning and acquisition of musical skills by the youth in the area.
Bauer is a graduating senior from Smith-Cotton High School. She plans to pursue a degree in Instrumental Music Education from the University of Central Missouri and has also enlisted in the Missouri Army National Guard where she will be a part of the 135th Army Band after training. She was an active member of the Smith-Cotton Marching Tigers Band, Jazz Band, Orchestra, and Symphonic Band, where she was a section leader for three years. She plays flute, piccolo and trombone. She was a part of the National Honor Society, Upward Bound, Academic Team, Math Team, HOSA, and JROTC.
Oliferchuk is a graduating senior from Green Ridge High School. She has attended the Green Ridge R-VIII School since kindergarten and began playing violin at age 12. Her dream as a violinist is to become a concertmaster. She also plays flute, clarinet, and piano. She enjoys reading, playing the violin, and participating in sports. She plans to study music therapy as a way to provide a service to people through music. She will be attending State Fair Community College for two years, then plans to transfer to Missouri State University, the University of Missouri-Columbia, or the University of Missouri-Kansas City to continue her education.
Scholarship recipients are selected through an application and audition process.
