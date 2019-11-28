The Sedalia Symphony Orchestra will present its annual Christmas POPS Concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.
This will be the only evening performance by the orchestra this concert season. The location has changed to the Smith-Cotton High School Heckart Performing Arts Center, 2010 Tiger Pride Blvd. The theme for the concert will be “Out of This World” and will include music from Star Wars and Holst’s Planets and conclude with a performance by the Sedalia Chorale and favorite Christmas selections by the orchestra.
Tickets, available at the door or sedaliasymphonyorchestra.com, are $10. Children K-12 and students with college ID are admitted free. Refreshments will be served.
