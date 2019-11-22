The annual StringFest sponsored by the Sedalia Symphony will be hosted at the Smith-Cotton Junior High School, 312 E. Broadway Blvd., Saturday, Nov. 23.There will be close to 75 students participating to include beginners, junior high, and high school age string players.
Clinicians will be Henry Bullock and Emily Stout, both from the North Kansas City School District, and Elizabeth Kehl from the Sedalia Symphony. Section leaders will be Barbara Schrader, Julie Willadsen, Duncan Winslow, Shauna Zuniga, Ted Suhr, Mary Margaret Dale and
Gary Moege.
Following the morning’s work, there will be concerts in the auditorium: beginners at 11:30 a.m., junior high at 1 p.m. and the high school group at 1:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend the concerts and there is no admission charge.
It is one of the Sedalia Symphony’s missions to provide student outreach opportunities to encourage and enhance the learning and acquisition of musical skills by area youth and StringFest is one of those activities.
