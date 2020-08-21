The City of Sedalia will begin chip and seal on Sedalia streets next week.
Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes or plan additional time to arrive at their destination as periodic lane closures will occur.
The following list provides the streets where chip and seal is planned:
Aug. 24
East 16th Street between South New York Avenue to South Garfield Avenue.
South New York Avenue between East 16th Street to East 24th Street.
South Center Avenue between East Broadway Boulevard to East 16th Street.
South Thompson Avenue between East Broadway Boulevard to East 12th Street.
South Lafayette Avenue between East 16th Street to East 19th Street.
South Washington Avenue between East 12th Street to East 16th Street.
Aug. 25
South Collins Avenue between East 24th Street to the middle school parking lot.
East 28th Street between South Ingram Avenue to its dead end.
East 28th Street between South Ingram Avenue to South Massachusetts Avenue.
East 27th Street between South Ingram Avenue to its dead end (west).
East 26th Street between South Ingram Avenue to its dead end (west).
East 25th Street between Washington Avenue to its dead end (west).
South Massachusetts Avenue between East 24th Street to East 28th Street.
Aug. 26
East Ninth Street between South Ohio Avenue to South Lamine Avenue.
East 14th Street between South Ingram Avenue to South Ohio Avenue.
East 17th Street between South Ingram Avenue to South Engineer Avenue.
Aug. 27
West 24th Street between South Grand Avenue to Clinton Road.
West Magnolia Street between South Moniteau Avenue and South Grand Avenue.
West 15th Street between South Moniteau Avenue to South Grand Avenue.
South Harrison Avenue between West 16th Street to West 18th Street.
South Vermont Avenue between West 16th to West 20th Street.
South Moniteau Avenue between West 19th Street to West 20th Street.
West 19th Street between South Kentucky Avenue to South Moniteau Avenue.
South Osage Avenue between West 16th Street to West 19th Street.
The schedule is weather and equipment dependent. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 660-827-3000 ext. 1166.
