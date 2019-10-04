The Sedalia area Life Chain will form from 2 to 3 pm. Sunday, Oct 6 with hundreds of Christians lining U.S. Route 50. This stand of solidarity by Sedalia area Christians is meant to proclaim abortion as wrong.
More than 1,600 cities across the U.S. and Canada are expected to participate in the National Life Chain Oct. 6. Local participants will gather at 1:30 p.m. for instructions and opening prayer at the north end of the Walmart parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.