Sites in the Sedalia area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child's National Collection Week, Nov. 18-25.
Sedalia families, churches and groups will transform empty shoeboxes into gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan's Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.
The following drop-off sites will be collecting items:
• First Baptist Church Clinton, 209 E. Jefferson St. in Clinton: Nov. 18 10:30 a.m. to noon and 4:30 to 6 p.m.; Nov. 19 10:30 a.m. to noon and 4:30 to 6 p.m.; Nov. 20 8:30 to 10 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m.; Nov. 21 10:30 a.m. to noon and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Nov. 22 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 23 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 24 3 to 5 p.m.; Nov. 25 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• New Hope Baptist Church, 664 E. 16th St. in Sedalia: Nov. 18 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Nov. 19 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Nov. 20 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Nov. 21 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Nov. 22 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Nov. 23 10 a.m. to noon; Nov. 24 1 to 3 p.m.; Nov. 25 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
• First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire St. in Warrensburg: Nov. 18 1 to 3 p.m.; Nov. 19 1 to 3 p.m.; Nov. 20 4 to 9 p.m.; Nov. 21 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Nov. 22 1 to 3 p.m.; Nov. 23 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 24 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Nov. 25 9 to 11 a.m.
• Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 31766 Cedar Grove Ave. in Warsaw: Nov. 18 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 19 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 20 5:30 to 8 p.m.; Nov. 21 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Fri, Nov. 22 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 23 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 24 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Nov. 25 9 to 11 a.m.
For more information, call 816-622-8316 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.
